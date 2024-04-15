Free admission for kids 13 and under is an April-sweet gift from the Autry Museum

What to Know The Autry Museum of the American West

Free admission for kids 13 and under through April 30, 2024

The museum, which is located near the Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park, is always free to everyone on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Spring break is sprung and done, for the most part, and summer adventures remain a couple of months away.

But families are still seeking spirited, mind-growing, smile-inspiring experiences, and if those experiences can be complimentary, at least for the younger members of the household, even better.

The Autry Museum of the American West has long been a place that fits the "even better" category; the institution, devoted to the culture, history, literature, films, and art of our wider region, has staged numerous screenings, readings, and in-depth exhibitions since its debut in 1988.

It's also known as a place for families to learn, create, and enjoy a day out — the Family Play Space is a favorite of younger tots — so when a great deal comes along, and it coincides with Tax Month, that feels worth pondering.

Pondering and acting upon, we should say: Free admission for kids who are 13 and under is happening all month long.

Of course, if you're an Autry aficionado, you likely know that all visitors are invited to enjoy complimentary admission every Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 4 in the afternoon. That's good in April and every other month of the year.

Current exhibitions include "Reclaiming El Camino: Native Resistance in the Missions and Beyond," "Sherman Indian School: 100+ Years of Education and Resilience," and "Investigating Griffith Park"; the ongoing exhibits art, cowboy culture, and more.