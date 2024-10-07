Orange County

Free fall fun for families: Celebrate ‘Fall-O-Ween' with OC Parks

Two weekends and oodles of autumn charm: OC Parks returns to Heritage Hill with decorations and cheer.

By Alysia Gray Painter

OC Parks

What to Know

  • "Fall-O-Ween" with OC Parks
  • Heritage Hill Historical Park
  • Oct. 11-13 and Oct. 18-20
  • 4:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Free

Atmospheric autumn-themed outings created for families do exist, even in Southern California.

True, it may stay a bit toasty through much of the tenth month, and the seasonal staples that we think of as classically "fall" aren't easy to come by, at least around our sunny, light-on-foliage region.

But they do exist, and they exist for free, at least over two winsome weekends at Heritage Hill Historical Park.

That's where Fall-O-Ween, a fall-centered revelry presented by the OC Parks team, takes place each year. And the 2024 dates are coming up faster than a pumpkin rolls: Oct. 11-13 and again from Oct. 18-20.

The picturesque park is decorated in its pumpkin-fun finery for the event, which includes "a scavenger hunt for ghoulish goodies" and "a bewitching straw maze."

And, of course, spots for sweet snapshots, the kind of pictures you might use for next year's Halloween-themed holiday cards, abound.

Sweet: Pets are welcome, if you'd like them to be in the photo with you (because of course), but do make sure that leashes are six feet or less.

"We're looking forward to another fantastic year of Fall-O-Ween at Heritage Hill Historical Park," said Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"Join us for two fun-filled weekends complete with picture-perfect photo backdrops and seasonal activities for the whole family in a charming historic setting."

Note that this is an afternoon-into-evening treat, one that opens at 4 o'clock. That's perfectly timed for autumn outing: It's a little cooler during this time of day.

And, of course, an October evening possesses more than a little twilight twinkle. Find out more about this popular free event at the OC Parks site.

Orange CountyLake Forest
