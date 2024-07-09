Yay for Slurpee Day: Sip a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven

What to Know Slurpee Day is celebrated at convenience stores each year

Enjoy a small free Slurpee on July 11 at 7-Eleven, while supplies last; 7REWARDS members may enjoy a second free small Slurpee, as well as other perks

MTN DEW Freedom Fusion is the special, limited-time flavor, "but every Slurpee drink flavor is available for customers' enjoyment"

7-Eleven Day is an occasion that occurs on a date that is hard to forget: That would be July 11, or 7/11, if you please.

(If only every major moment we needed to commit to memory had a date in its name; perhaps future creators of widely observed holidays can take that under advisement.)

Still, fans of frozen confections call the easy-to-remember celebration by another name, one that is also a snap to recall: Slurpee Day.

Because once you've savored a free small Slurpee, the cold and sweet superstar on the time-honored 7-Eleven line-up, you'll remember it 24/7.

Or perhaps not 24/7 but, yes, 7/11.

Thursday, July 11 is when the 2024 Slurpee Day will take place, and while there is a limited-time goodie on the slurp-it-up roster — hello, MTN DEW Freedom Fusion — the chilly classics of Slurpeedom will also be ready to pour.

Or perhaps "pour" isn't the correct term, as Slurpees have a rather wonderful way of lusciously dolloping into a cup, one large and colorful dollop at a time. (Though one might also argue that Slurpees build in a mountain-like fashion, with the final small "peak" being the first part a person eagerly slurps.)

As with past Slurpee Days, there are other festive happenings going on, and some give-back goodness, too.

7REWARDS members can enjoy $1 Deals through July 23 if they're in the mood to snack, while an "EXTRA FREE Slurpee" can be theirs, at any point of the month. (Just check the details in the FAQ.)

7-Eleven is partnering with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in honor of the convenience store chain's 97th birthday; look for an exclusive cup designed by 7-year-old Nolan who received treatment for retinoblastoma at a children's hospital in Texas.

You can read more about Nolan's journey and his cool cup at this site, as well as how you can round up during check-out at 7-Eleven or donate to the hospital network; the campaign is on through Aug. 27.