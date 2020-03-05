Get Your Own Irish Pub, for a Minute or Two

What to Know The Grove

March 12 and 13, 2020

1-9 p.m.

Have you ever entertained the notion of chucking your day-to-day duties and finding some corner tavern for rent, the kind of place that you can make your own?

A pub where you can serve your favorite beers, the tastiest Irish coffees, and French fries, just like you like them, topped with melted cheese and sour cream?

It's a delicious daydream for a lot of people, but truth be told, few of us will ever see our name over the door of a cozy, warm-window'd establishment.

But a pop-up at The Grove, presented by Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey's, is giving pub-loving people the chance to see their name in lights just days ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

Or, at least, see their name on an impressive digital screen, one that is found at the top of a pub wall exterior that's being trucked in for two photo-ready days.

Those days?

Be at The Grove on March 12 and 13 from 1 to 9 p.m. for your name-writ-large photo. There will also be "delicious Irish cocktails" to try and the chance to buy a personalized t-shirt, if you'd like to leave with a memento.

A memento that may inspire you to go ahead and open that neighborhood pub, the one you've talked about with your friends over a dozen pitchers or more.

Eager to see your moniker emblazoned on an old-school hangout, the kind you might hope to see in downtown Dublin?

All you'll need to do is type it into an iPad at this two-day, pre-St. Patrick's Day pop-up at The Grove.