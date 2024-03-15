Goats have got us: Find baby goats, goat yoga, and mini goat brushing this spring

What to Know Underwood Family Farms has a bounty of baby goats; the Spring Easter Festival begins March 16 and Animal Center visits are included with your ticket

Hello Critter's Goat Yoga visits South Coast Botanic Garden on March 30

Santa Barbara Zoo's new Goat Brushing Experience, featuring mini Nubian and dwarf Nigerian goats, just debuted; brush a goat on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

The soft ears, the noble horns, the handsome hooves, those bewitching eyes: Caprine critters do captivate us with their goatly glamour.

It isn't too difficult to locate a goat-focused outing around Southern California, which has seen a rise in goat yoga and goat hikes in recent years. But springtime is goat time for many people, for that's when local farms are busily welcoming tiny kids.

Underwood Family Farms is home to a bevy of babies this spring; the furry photos shared on social media tell the tender story, but for those of us who adore goats, making the trek to Moorpark is a must, especially if you'd like to admire these bouncing bambinos before they become handsome adult goats.

Some 16 kids were born within a ten-day window is the goat word from the farm, so we weren't "kid"-ding when we said there's a brand-new "bevy of babies" at the agricultural destination.

The farm is open daily, but keep in mind that its popular Spring Easter Festival begins on March 16. You'll need to purchase your weekend admission in advance during the three-week celebration, and Friday, March 29 will require an advance ticket, too. Weekday admission may be purchased at the gate.

Your farm admission also gives you entry at the adorable Animal Center, where chicks, cows, and, yes, a gaggle of goats hold critter-cute court.

Eager for more ways to goat for it around our animal-loving region?

Goat Yoga pops up at several pretty places around Los Angeles throughout the warmer months. And, truly, you can't bleat... er, beat... stretching among all of those sweethearts (the goats do not do yoga, but they will frequently visit with you while you're on your mat).

Hello Critter will be calling upon South Coast Botanic Garden on Saturday, March 30 for a sweet session. If you can't leap for this particular lark, keep tabs on the site; the goatish group is also known for yoga happenings at Los Angeles Arboretum and The Gamble House.

And a brand-new animal encounter at Santa Barbara Zoo is giving goat enthusiasts the chance to brush miniature goats, specifically mini Nubian and dwarf Nigerian goats.

"This animal encounter is the newest of the Zoo's many immersive and educational experiences designed to foster a deeper connection between guests and the natural world, providing a unique opportunity to interact with animals," shares the zoo.

Check out the goat-brushing hours — this is a weekend offering, do keep in mind — and learn more now about this adorable animal-bonding activity.