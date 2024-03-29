Goats to goldfish: Join the cute queue for Olvera Street's Blessing of the Animals

What to Know Blessing of the Animals at Olvera Street; the event, which always takes place on the Saturday before Easter, began at the Los Angeles landmark in 1930

Saturday, March 30 from 2 to 3 p.m. (rain or shine; "adjustments made as needed")

Free; the blessing line opens at 1 o'clock; enjoy live entertainment from noon to 4 p.m.

Lining up for a lovely event can be a study in spontaneous camaraderie.

One moment, you're standing there, staring at the clouds while daydreaming, and then next? The person behind you has struck up a bit of not-so-small talk, all to find a momentary connection as both of you wait.

This kind-hearted camaraderie takes a quirkier twist at a special springtime event at Olvera Street, thanks to the furry fact that many people in line are holding turtles, rabbits, and dogs.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's the Blessing of the Animals, a venerable event that will, in a matter of a few years, celebrate its centennial at the historical landmark.

The poignant pictures from years gone by tell the heartwarming story of this meaning-filled gathering: People arrive with birds, fish, and the occasional cow or llama, all to receive a benediction delivered by Archbishop Jose Gomez.

While the blessings will be given from 2 to 3 o'clock on March 30, the queue will open at 1; perhaps, if you arrive early with your guinea pig, someone with a guinea pig will line up behind you, giving you both a point of commonality, and much to discuss, as you wait.

Something to note: A storm is expected to sweep through Southern California on the Saturday before Easter, the traditional day for the Blessing of the Animals at Olvera Street.

This is a rain-or-shine event, with "adjustments made as needed." If your pooch has a slicker and galoshes, this might be the ideal time for that outfit to make an appearance.

"While the blessing is rooted in Catholic tradition, you do not have to be Catholic to participate," reads a message on the event site. "ALL PETS AND HUMANS ARE WELCOME!"

As rainy as it is expected to be on March 30, 2024, a spirit of sunshine, light, and hope shall again pervade the touching, time-honored event. It's a moment of joyful words, community connections, and a few barks, moos, and bleats along the way.