‘Grinchmas': Spend the Who-lidays With the Grinch at Universal Studios Hollywood

The Who-tacular "Grinchmas" celebration runs through Jan. 9, 2022.

Christmas may have come and gone, but "Grinchmas" is in full swing at Universal Studios Hollywood.

You can meet the Grinch and his little dog Max, too, along with a who's who from Whoville now through Jan. 9, 2022.

Park-goers can rock-around the topsy-turvy 65-foot tall "Grinchmas" tree, decorated with ornaments and LED lights. There's a tree lighting every evening where guests can celebrate with characters from the Christmas classic.

If onions (we're looking at you, Mr. Grinch) aren't your thing, Who-tacular sweet treats like a giant Grinch doughnut and hot cocoa are available for purchase.

Want your small heart to grow three sizes like the Grinch? Visit the Whoville post office where you can send a postcard to the green man himself.

Write down three of your good deeds and for every postcard sent, Universal Studios Hollywood's Discover a Star Foundation will make a donation to School on Wheels.

"Grinchmas" is included in the price of admission. Ticket details can be found here.

