Apply soon, Halloween lovers, to play a festive part in this famous Anaheim parade

What to Know The Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Register to join the beloved parade; the vibrant 100-year-old procession is known for its quirky floats and colorful costumes

When a razzmatazz-y spectacle has been around for a century, you can bet that some of its most splendid sights will be known, and loved, by many fans.

Take the Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade, a gleeful and not-too-ghoulish gathering on the local calendar.

The effervescent October extravaganza has several notable figures and floats, including one that features Andy Anaheim, the adorable ant mascot that has long been synonymous with the playful procession.

But just because some icons of the parade are long-established — Mr. Pumpkin Man also comes to mind, and that retro flying saucer — doesn't mean that new entries won't be considered.

Au contraire, Anaheim aficionados: You can apply to be in the parade simply by filling out a form on behalf of your group. And while it might seem like June is on the earlier side for this pleasurable task, "spots fill up quickly!"

The deadline is October 1, but we'll just assume you're already diligently at work, dreaming up a wonderful, whimsical, and lightly eerie entry.

You can register online or by completing the form and mailing it. There is some fine print to consider before moving forward, so do peruse everything before submitting your grand idea.

But wait: You say you'd rather perform at the Fall Festival? Perhaps a little abracadabra or a spirited seasonal song?

There's a way to apply to do that, too, on the Anaheim Fall Festival & Halloween Parade site.

The summer season is now nicely underway, and soon, summer-summer, as in the solstice, will be here. That means eerie doings will be in the works as producers of some of Southern California's biggest autumn events go to work, even as the summer heat is high.

Might your group be chosen for this famous parade? And might you, your float, or your theme be as iconic as Andy Anaheim, the spunky ant, down the road?

Anything awesome can happen in Anaheim, especially when it involves this plucky parade.