Happy 86th, Fine Arts Theatre: Enjoy 25-Cent Films at the Beverly Hills Cinema

What to Know The Fine Arts Theatre is located at 8556 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills

The one-screen cinema has become known as a go-to spot for independent, classic, and foreign favorites

To celebrate its 86th anniversary, movie prices will drop to 25 cents in honor of the theater's 1937 opening; check the site to view the films and details

We love to swoon over super-fancy movie palaces, those dramatically decorated, fabulously festooned, often baroque wonders with vaulted ceilings and mondo buttresses and the biggest screens we've ever seen.

But Los Angeles is home to a host of smaller theaters that are just as impressive and fabulous as their more sizable siblings, those beautifully realized rooms that feel both intimate and elegant.

This legendary lineup of smaller spaces includes the Fine Arts Theatre, a storied Beverly Hills cinema that has been welcoming cineastes seeking a classy but cozy movie-watching experience for over eight decades.

The venue, which sits just west of La Cienega Boulevard on Wilshire Boulevard, debuted as The Regina in 1937. A remodeled followed, and a few name changes, as well as a regal return to its beautiful Art Deco appearance, complete with an eye-catching marquee.

Now the theater is marking 86 cinematic years with screenings of classic movies throughout April, films that are all rocking the oh-so-1937 admission price of 25 cents.

Do check the schedule before you go — the movies screen on select dates at specific times — and purchasing your seat ahead of time is recommended.

"That Girl From Paris" and "The Great Race" are also on the April 2023 schedule, with tickets priced at, you guessed it, 25 cents.

A special tribute show honoring Buddy Ebsen will take place on April 30; tickets start at $30 for the event, which will feature a documentary and an appearance by the actor's daughter Kiki Ebsen.