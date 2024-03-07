Happy National Cereal Day: Salt & Straw's new ice cream line-up is ‘cereal-sly delicious'

What to Know The Cereal-sly Delicious series just returned, for a limited time, to Salt & Straw scoop shops

Available all March

Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam is one tempting choice; Pots of Gold & Rainbows, which features Lucky Charms cereal, is another

Ice cream and cereal, while not exactly the closest of sweet siblings, could be considered to be creamy, crunchy, super-close cousins.

Not every cereal takes the fanciful route the beloved cold confection does, of course, but many do, including some of the iconic classics from our cereal-obsessed childhoods.

Lucky Charms is very much in this colorful category, and it is the central star of a Salt & Straw limited-edition ice cream, one that is now synonymous with Salt & Straw's Cereal-sly Delicious ice cream series.

Five frolicsome cereal-themed ice cream flavors will be available all March at the Salt & Straw scoop shops, and online, too, including Pots of Gold & Rainbow, the goodie that possesses oodles of Lucky Charm cheer (oh yes, and sweetened cereal milk ice cream further adding to the breakfast-meets-dessert feel).

Other selections on the roster include Peanut Butter Brownie Cereal Puffs — the puff is such a crucial component of the realm of cereal enjoyment — and Cornflake Cookies with Marionberry Jam.

Two OffLimits cereals are starring in their own fanciful ice creams: Zombie w/ Coconut & Pandan, a vegan choice, and Cocoa Puffs 'n Cold Brew, when you like some coffee zing to thread through your dessert-devouring experience (Intelligentsia is the outfit behind the ice cream's cold brew kick).

Find a Salt & Straw in the Arts District, Venice, and Old Pasadena, among other spots.

Just keep in mind that these cereal-filled fantasies are for enjoying later in the day, after the scoop shops open, but you could buy a pint and take it home if you'd like to savor a bowl during breakfast the following day.