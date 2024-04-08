Hollywood, starlight, and cinema: Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán begin

What to Know Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán is a warm-weather outdoor film series

"Casablanca" shimmers on April 12

$20 and up (popcorn is included); a Happy Hour runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

There's a short and sweet Southern California season that usually arrives between the first day of spring and concludes when summer evenings begin to cool.

Leaves don't gather in the eaves and a hint of snow in the air? Au contraire, not in Los Angeles, where snow is a no-go, especially during the sunny, short-sleeved days of April.

This season is known for its airy character and popcorn-scented breezes, and its main sight isn't a bird, flower, or type of weather: Rather, it is a giant screen, located outdoors, an eye-catching indicator that Outdoor Movie Season is beginning to bloom.

The signs are everywhere that OMS is now in full flower, with series like Street Food Cinema on the horizon.

And at The Montalbán in Hollywood? Rooftop Movies has begun its cinematic seasonal run.

The high-above-Vine-Street audience will enjoy a host of decades-old classics and newer favorites during the cinema's 2024 run, with "Casablanca," "Pulp Fiction," "The Big Lebowski," "The Breakfast Club," "The Goonies," and "La La Land" on the coming-up schedule.

Other hallmarks of Outdoor Movie Season include a concession stand, for munching under the moonlight, and a bar, and Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán has both.

For details, tickets, and more, flock to this site for further details about the cinephile's favorite time of the year, a reel-y enjoyable stretch from the start of spring through the warmer days of May.