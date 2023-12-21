How to prepare coquito, the popular Puerto Rican Christmas drink

Nothing like a coconut-flavored, eggnog-like drink from Puerto Rico to spicy things up during the holidays.

Coquito is the one drink that has transcended mainstream popularity as a Christmas drink of choice for Puerto Ricans.

HERE ARE INGREDIENTS YOU NEED TO MAKE A COQUITO:

Condensed milk

Evaporated milk

Vanilla extract

Ground cinnamon

Coconut cream (some argue over brand preference)

White rum (optional for virgin drink option)

HOW TO PREPARE COQUITO

In a blender, add the evaporated milk, coconut cream, condensed milk, rum, vanilla extract and cinnamon.

Blend on high speed for about 2 minutes until all the ingredients are blent together.

Transfer the mixture to a glass bottle and chill in the refrigerator until quite cold.

Garnished the drink with ground cinnamon or a cinnamon stick when served.

Although it began as a traditional Christmas Eve drink, in places like New York City it can also be commonly found during Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.