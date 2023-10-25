It's October in Haddonfield, also known as South Pasadena, the home of ‘Halloween'

What to Know Much of "Halloween," the 1978 classic horror film directed by John Carpenter, was filmed around South Pasadena

SugarMynt Gallery, which is located behind the famous Michael Myers house, is helming several "Halloween"-inspired events as October 2023 concludes

Enjoy a live music show on Oct. 26 and neighborhood tours as the holiday nears

Famous film locations are found on practically every corner of Los Angeles, or so it may seem, but many of these places have changed over the decades. The shop or park you loved in a vintage flick often has a distinctly different look or vibe, making it semi-unrecognizable when compared with what you first saw in the cinema.

This is not the case with "Halloween," the iconic 1978 horror film that brought Michael Myers, one of the genre's terrifying titans, to mask-wearing, jumpsuit-rocking, head-tilting life.

Set in the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, director John Carpenter and his tenacious independent-minded crew made convincing use of a Southern California town, even breaking out the fall leaves, strewn from bags, to give the sidewalks that autumnal Midwest appearance.

It is, of course, South Pasadena we speak of, and while the babysitting houses seen in the latter half of the film are located in Hollywood, you can find the majority of the other "Halloween" locations, from heroine Laurie Strode's house to the infamous hardware store, around the charming West San Gabriel Valley city.

More than four decades have passed, but fans will find that the South Pasadena sites depicted in the film remain close to how they looked in 1978, save some fresh paint, new landscaping, or, in the case of the Michael Myers house, a move down the block.

South Pasadena has also starred in movie hits like "Terminator" and "Back to the Future," but fans will totally return to the city, year after year, to find the streets walked by Laurie and her friends.

Like, totally.

So how can you Strode, er, stride through the scenic city as Halloween, the holiday, grows close?

SugarMynt Gallery, the local destination for "Halloween" and horror fans, takes time each fall to pay tribute to the town's best-known film. Making it easier for fans of the film? The gallery is located directly behind the house used as the Myers home.

The gallery's "Welcome to Haddonfield" art exhibit is on view, and there are Halloween Walking Tours, too, that may be booked through the gallery.

"Halloween 2" is showing in the gallery's backyard on Oct. 27 and 28, but, before then, the Jazz Cartel will play some celebrated songs from the "Halloween" soundtrack on Oct. 26.

Ticket prices and times for all of the "Halloween" events are available on the SugarMynt site.