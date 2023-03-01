It's Opening Day at The Flower Fields; Save on Tickets During the Attraction's First Five Days

What to Know The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

March 1 through May 14 (daily); peak bloom usually occurs sometime in April

Advance tickets are required and visitors through March 5 can enjoy $5 off; the attraction offers numerous activities and special events during its seasonal run

Things have been mighty gray throughout much of California in recent weeks, with intense storm clouds above and steely sheets of rain adding a cold and constant thrum.

We're longing for happy hues as March begins, in short. But here's a bright spot to ponder as the clouds continue to sweep across our soggy skies: One of the places we can depend upon to deliver an incredible cavalcade of colors just opened for its seasonal run.

It's The Flower Fields, at Carlsbad Village, and while the 70,000,000 Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms aren't yet carpeting the 50+ acres rippling along several ocean-close hillsides, some specimens are making an early showing.

Call it a love letter from spring, sent back in time to our wet winter, a promise of balmier adventures soon to come.

And while the attraction's peak bloom period is still weeks away — you can generally count on seeing the swaths of showy color sometime in April — there are several spring-y activities happening now around the attraction, and a number of special events on the March calendar.

Adding to the opening-week excitement?

There's a ticket special afoot through March 5. You can receive five dollars off any single-day ticket type, says the team behind the attraction.

But best get that ticket in advance: That's the only way to go, before you go, so line up your visit ahead of leaving home.

"Live Colorfully" is the 2023 theme, and we are so ready to do so, as the gray above begins to slowly sweep away, revealing a blue sky and brighter days.