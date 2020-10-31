JPL's Pumpkins of the Past Provide Cosmic Inspiration

By Alysia Gray Painter

A creatively carved pumpkin? It's a sight that is truly out of this world.

How, though, to create a gourd that's got plenty of galactic moxie? Look to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, a place known for its big thinkers, big ideas, and imaginative solutions to thorny (or seedy) problems.

There was no carving party for the engineers in 2020, but JPL shared some sweet carving party snapshots from 2019. And, no surprise, a number of employees went with a space theme, with pumpkins playfully standing in as planets or spacecrafts.

And if you're loving the space-meets-Halloween vibe, be sure to also check out the new series of kitschy and creepy posters from NASA. The "Galaxy of Horrors" posters transport viewers to faraway worlds, including those with fierce weather, "ghostly dust," and dark matter, too.

Happy Halloween!

NASA/JPL-Caltech
Exploring distant planets? That's no problem for this intrepid pumpkin.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
A pumpkin is transformed into a high-flying craft with the help of some silver paint.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
The big tools came out at the carving party.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
A pumpkin that's boldly gone the distance, and its crew.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
Ever seen a squash sporting its own stairs?
NASA/JPL-Caltech
Not every competitive display had an all-out space theme, but all of the pumpkins rocked the smarts and creativity that are part of the JPL world.
NASA/JPL-Caltech
An alien, a movie set, and a pumpkin that looks as if it has been marked by a series of meteorites... this entry showed plenty of galactic gumption.

