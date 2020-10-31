JPL's Pumpkins of the Past Provide Cosmic Inspiration

A creatively carved pumpkin? It's a sight that is truly out of this world.

How, though, to create a gourd that's got plenty of galactic moxie? Look to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, a place known for its big thinkers, big ideas, and imaginative solutions to thorny (or seedy) problems.

There was no carving party for the engineers in 2020, but JPL shared some sweet carving party snapshots from 2019. And, no surprise, a number of employees went with a space theme, with pumpkins playfully standing in as planets or spacecrafts.

And if you're loving the space-meets-Halloween vibe, be sure to also check out the new series of kitschy and creepy posters from NASA. The "Galaxy of Horrors" posters transport viewers to faraway worlds, including those with fierce weather, "ghostly dust," and dark matter, too.

Happy Halloween!