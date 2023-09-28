Knott's Spooky Farm's charms are plentiful, with treats, critters, and PEANUTS fun

What to Know Knott's Spooky Farm is open Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 28-Oct. 29 (and Oct. 31)

Daytime shows, character meet-ups, and special family-cute events will celebrate the season around several areas of the Buena Park theme park

Included with Knott's Berry Farm admission

Knott's Scary Farm, that icon of the eek-out Halloween scene, is marking its monstrously major 50th anniversary in 2023, but there's another sizable Buena Park festivity that is a longtime fall favorite.

This jamboree is a daytime delight, one that is created for families, and the scary stuff, like jumps and startles? That is all stowed away for evening visitors to the theme park.

The name of this joyful gem? It's Knott's Spooky Farm, a multi-weekend celebration that features trick-or-treating around Ghost Town, upbeat shows, and all sorts of PEANUTS characters, too.

Tots often wear their costumes — the trick-or-treat scene is very much about showing off your best superhero look or ghosty get-up — but so do some of the fanciful figures seen around the park.

And the character-filled Costume Cavalcade at the Calico Mine Stage?

That, too, is very much about applauding the oh-so-cool garb that Knott's Berry Farm guests are rocking, as well as the ye olde residents of Calico.

Further, some of the theme park's beloved attractions, like the Timber Mountain Log Ride, are dressed for the adorable occasion.

Yep, the Halloween Hootenanny is back at the legendary log flume adventure, all to put a homespun spin on the season. And the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is again enjoying an enchanting engagement at the Bird Cage Theater, with all sorts of Halloween-ready puppets in tow.

There's also an area to observe some of the real critters often associated with autumn, with spiders and snakes making way-cool cameos.

Your Knott's Berry Farm admission is all that is required (Knott's Scary Farm is a separate ticket, do note).

Upping the air of Halloween happiness? So many picturesque decorations, with carved pumpkins, sizable spider webs, and other sights of the season are lending the streets of the Ghost Town a layer of chilling cheerfulness.