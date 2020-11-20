LA Arboretum Basks in the Glow of Autumn

California can sometimes appear to undergo a nearly surreal succession of simultaneous seasons, depending upon which direction you're looking.

The first tiny spring blossoms will open in the desert before January has ended, while spring-like wildflowers can pop up weeks into summer around the state's highest peaks.

But there's no quibbling over when fall appears in Southern California, with its golden and russet leaves in tow: The middle of November is just about when our loveliest local trees are full of foliage-fun splendor.

Something even sweeter? It is a spirit-lifting show that can go well into December.

And an excellent regional place to spy fall's fabulous turn? Why Arcadia, of course.

Admire some sunny snapshots of the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden, taken by Botanical Information Consultant Frank McDonough, now.

Want to take a self-guided walk of the 230-acre garden? There's an online map that will direct you to some of the most spectacular specimens on the property.