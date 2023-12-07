Lights, Santa, action: Holiday boat parades help make December dazzling

What to Know The California coast is known for holiday boat parades each December, including the world-famous Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights sails on Dec. 8, 9, and 10

Marina del Rey's famous boat parade ups the cheer on Dec. 9

Boats, with their shiny decks and dramatic masts and clever names, have a knack for catching our notice whenever we're near the ocean.

And it makes sense, too: There's something about a seafaring vessel, a timeless mode of transport that will take you out onto the shimmering surface of the deep, that feels downright fantastical.

But that fantasy only grows in December when thousands of boats, up and down the California coast, cover their exteriors in all sorts of decorations, with strings of lights, snowmen that glow from within, adorable inflatables, and nautical Noël charm leading the whimsical way.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

We are, of course, breaking into happy song — or a cheerful carol, if you will — about Southern California's famous holiday boat parades, those delightful on-the-water processions that feature anywhere from a few gussied-up boats to dozens of entrants, some rocking incredibly elaborate looks.

The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade, which will shimmer from Dec. 13-17 in 2023, is the shimmery standard-bearer for many people. It is, after all, a five-night happening, which is big, that has been around for well over a century, which is impressive — but plenty of our much-loved local water shows bring the bulb-y beauty and high-wattage charm.

Those include the Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights, another huge holiday happening that will unfurl over multiple evenings. The dates? You'll want to be in the harbor area from Dec. 8-10. The 2023 event has a sweet theme — "Candyland" is the cute vibe — and boats will compete in various categories, including "Best Use of Theme."

Marina del Rey Annual Holiday Boat Parade is an impressive gem, but some of the seasonal pursuits are happening onshore. There are lights around Burton Chace Park, a popular viewing spot, and food trucks, too. Other convivial sights will add to the cheer on Dec. 9.

The King Harbor Boat Parade in Redondo Beach is also glimmering on Dec. 9. The theme is a nostalgic favorite for film fans — "It's a Wonderful Life" — and the Portofino Hotel will be a popular spot vantage point (there's a package on for guests who want to see the parade).

And the Parade of Lights at Ventura Harbor will be a two-night extravaganza, taking place in 2023 on Dec. 15 and 16. The parade is inspired by Hawaii and nearby, around Ventura Harbor Village? There will be spots to eat, take pictures, and soak in the joys of the season.

Are the boats at your nearest harbor or marina doing it up? Check the harbor's site for more information. And, of course, if lighted boat tours are available, which they sometimes are, even late into December.