Major Exhibit Celebrates the Walt Disney Archives at 50

By Alysia Gray Painter

Much of the Disney legacy is woven through with ribbons of nostalgia, and it is wreathed in memory, and it is also crowned with august artifacts that tell a tale of an earlier time.

Which means that the company now possesses a robust collection of treasures, from famous props to stunning costumes to $1 tickets that were once used for entry to The Happiest Place on Earth, long ago.

The legendary Walt Disney Archives are turning 50 in 2020, and, to celebrate this half-century marker, the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana is holding a major exhibition, one that features many of those iconic items.

Items that include a "Lion King" mask, a replica of Walt Disney's office, and a "Frozen" costume, too.

"Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic" opens on March 7, and wraps on Aug. 30, 2020.

M, I, see you in Santa Ana, at the Bowers Museum, which is but a hop, skip, and joyful jump from Anaheim, Disneyland's hometown.

8 photos
1/8
Take a trip through time, and back to a day when Disneyland park entry was a buck, at the new Bowers Museum exhibition.
2/8
Did you see "Saving Mr. Banks" back in 2013? A replica of Walt Disney's office, seen in the film, is part of the collection.
3/8
As is a dramatic mask from "The Lion King" musical.
4/8
"Frozen" fashion has a cameo at the Bowers Museum event, with Elsa's famous gown making a sparkly showing.
5/8
Donald Duck, too, will make his memorable presence known throughout the display. Because of course!
6/8
Maui's hook from "Once Upon a Time" will draw "Moana" fans near. Neat.
7/8
A set of charming blocks from "Mary Poppins."
8/8
The original prop book from 1959's "Sleeping Beauty." "Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic" is on view at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana from March 7-Aug. 30, 2020.

This article tagged under:

Santa Ana

More Photo Galleries

Pictures: Tech Glitches and Long Lines Can’t Keep SoCal Voters Away on Super Tuesday
Pictures: Tech Glitches and Long Lines Can’t Keep SoCal Voters Away on Super Tuesday
Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville
Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville
Photos Show Stadiums and Arenas Sitting Empty as Coronavirus Spreads
Photos Show Stadiums and Arenas Sitting Empty as Coronavirus Spreads
Photos: Behind the Scenes of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
Photos: Behind the Scenes of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us