Much of the Disney legacy is woven through with ribbons of nostalgia, and it is wreathed in memory, and it is also crowned with august artifacts that tell a tale of an earlier time.

Which means that the company now possesses a robust collection of treasures, from famous props to stunning costumes to $1 tickets that were once used for entry to The Happiest Place on Earth, long ago.

The legendary Walt Disney Archives are turning 50 in 2020, and, to celebrate this half-century marker, the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana is holding a major exhibition, one that features many of those iconic items.

Items that include a "Lion King" mask, a replica of Walt Disney's office, and a "Frozen" costume, too.

"Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic" opens on March 7, and wraps on Aug. 30, 2020.

M, I, see you in Santa Ana, at the Bowers Museum, which is but a hop, skip, and joyful jump from Anaheim, Disneyland's hometown.