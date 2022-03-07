Meet Chassis, the Truck-Stuck Sea Lion Pup

The brave and skilled lifeguards keeping a keen and constant eye on the beaches of Southern California?

You can often find these surfside servants near the water's edge, where they're studiously scanning the waves for any unusual signs, the sort of serious and sudden events that can indicate someone requires their immediate assistance.

But one place a lifeguard doesn't expect to discover distress? Beneath their own parked trucks.

But that's just where Huntington Beach lifeguards recently discovered a local requiring their help, for a small and malnourished sea lion had taken shelter in the vehicle's undercarriage.

When they spotted the animal crawling up under the lifeguard truck, the safety workers blocked off the parking lot and awaited the arrival of Pacific Marine Mammal Center volunteers, all while keeping the stuck pup under close watch.

An animal care volunteer named Zack was able to safely extricate the pup, now dubbed "Chassis," from his precarious perch. The volunteer, who has been with PMMC for several years, is also a Marine, and he quickly sprung into action upon reviewing the situation.

Chassis was spirited to the Laguna Beach-based rehabilitation facility, where he is now growing stronger in the ICU.

His condition as of March 7, 2022? While he arrived at the center in a "very malnourished" state, Chassis has displayed "... a lot of spirit and seems to be doing well so far."