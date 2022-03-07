Meet Chassis, the Truck-Stuck Sea Lion Pup

By Alysia Gray Painter

The brave and skilled lifeguards keeping a keen and constant eye on the beaches of Southern California?

You can often find these surfside servants near the water's edge, where they're studiously scanning the waves for any unusual signs, the sort of serious and sudden events that can indicate someone requires their immediate assistance.

But one place a lifeguard doesn't expect to discover distress? Beneath their own parked trucks.

But that's just where Huntington Beach lifeguards recently discovered a local requiring their help, for a small and malnourished sea lion had taken shelter in the vehicle's undercarriage.

When they spotted the animal crawling up under the lifeguard truck, the safety workers blocked off the parking lot and awaited the arrival of Pacific Marine Mammal Center volunteers, all while keeping the stuck pup under close watch.

An animal care volunteer named Zack was able to safely extricate the pup, now dubbed "Chassis," from his precarious perch. The volunteer, who has been with PMMC for several years, is also a Marine, and he quickly sprung into action upon reviewing the situation.

Chassis was spirited to the Laguna Beach-based rehabilitation facility, where he is now growing stronger in the ICU.

His condition as of March 7, 2022? While he arrived at the center in a "very malnourished" state, Chassis has displayed "... a lot of spirit and seems to be doing well so far."

6 photos
1/6
Huntington Beach State Lifeguards
Chassis, a malnourished sea lion pup, was seen shimmying up under a Huntington Beach lifeguard truck over the first weekend of March 2022. (photo: Huntington Beach lifeguards)
2/6
Lifeguards, famously tasked with helping humans, quickly went to work, blocking the area off to entering cars as they awaited volunteers from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.
3/6
Chassis awaiting his imminent rescue. (photo: Pacific Marine Mammal Center)
4/6
The sea lion would soon join other recovering pinnipeds at the center, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. It is open to the public, and docents on hand to discuss the patients and their recovery journies. (photo: Huntington Beach lifeguards)
5/6
The trip to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, just a short drive from where Chassis was discovered, begins. (photo: Pacific Marine Mammal Center)
6/6
The pup is now recovering in the center's ICU alongside his new friend Reika. For more updates on the truck-stuck sea lion, follow the Pacific Marine Mammal Center's social feeds. (photo: Pacific Marine Mammal Center)

This article tagged under:

Pacific Marine Mammal Centersea lionSealife

More Photo Galleries

Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022
Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine
Pictures: Landmarks Light Up in Support of Ukraine
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us