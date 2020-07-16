Meet LA Zoo's Beautiful Baby Bongo

There's so much to obsess over, and frankly adore, when it comes to the bongo that it is difficult to know what to swoon over first.

Is it the dramatic stripes we love best? Those ginormous ears? The sweet muzzle? All of the above?

This beauty of a big antelope has some many considerable qualities, but when a baby bongo is born, we just want to scroll through a compelling series of emotion-producing pictures, again and again.

The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens has kindly provided exactly those pictures.

These photos star the animal park's newest baby, a female Eastern bongo. Get to know a bit about her now, and her herd, too, while letting the snapshots below speak to your more blissed-out, bongo-obsessed emotions.