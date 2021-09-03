Mmm Over the Sups and Sips of Disney's Magic Key Terrace

By Alysia Gray Painter

Finding fantastic dining choices, creative menu items, and the sort of drinks that need a quick snapshot before you take that first refreshing quaff?

A guidebook, a helpful site, or an in-the-know friend may have led you to such lively eating experiences in the past. But now, a Magic Key can lead you there, specifically one of the four Magic Key passes that just went on sale for fans of Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure on Aug. 25, 2021.

As a special treat and lip-smacking perk, the magic-makers at The Happiest Place on Earth have created the Magic Key Terrace, a lounge based at Disney California Adventure just above the Golden Vine Winery, not far from Cars Land.

You'll need to be a Magic Key passholder (or a guest of a holder of a Magic Key) to enter this wondrous land of creative flatbreads, intriguing cocktails, and zesty salads.

And of course, do be sure to make your reservation first, via the Disneyland app, before venturing the Pacific Wharf destination.

Eager to know some of the snacks and libations available? Unlock a selection of snapshots now, by perusing the tempting offerings below...

7 photos
1/7
Bountiful Valley Charcuterie
2/7
Condor Flatbread
3/7
Mulholland Meatballs
4/7
Screamin' Cauliflower Ceviche
5/7
Seared Scallops Potato Fritters
6/7
The Stinger
7/7
Slider Invasion

