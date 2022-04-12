Moon Over Disneyland's New ‘Nighttime Spectaculars' Treats

By Alysia Gray Painter

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure shimmer by sunlight, a fact that's as true as the Matterhorn is tall, Sleeping Beauty Castle is majestic, and a Dole whip float is refreshing.

But by night?

That sunny shimmer transforms into a kaleidoscopic glimmer, with glowful hues adding splashes of green, blue, red, and pink to various areas of the Anaheim theme parks.

And upping that after-sunset aura? Disneyland Resort's celebrated nighttime spectaculars, illuminated extravaganzas that produce pops of color, saturated shades that add excitement to the showy spectaculars.

Three of those spectaculars — the Main Street Electrical Parade and "Disneyland Forever!" fireworks in Disneyland park, and "World of Color" in Disney California Adventure — will glimmer again nightly, starting on April 22, 2022.

And to celebrate? There shall be fantastical foodstuffs for sale, all creatively and colorfully themed to the evening events.

The Foodie Guide to Nighttime Spectaculars is available now on the Disney Parks Blog, so peruse and dream about what treats you'll eat as you watch the returns of the iconic Disneyland parade and fireworks or the lavish Disney California Adventure water show.

11 photos
1/11
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
The treats, eats, and food-related items of the Disneyland Resort nighttime spectaculars may be viewed on the official Disney Parks Blog.
2/11
A selection of goodies, including a confection paying tasty tribute to "World of Color," is seen on this pretty plate. Look for "World of Color" snacks inside Disney California Adventure, where the water show takes place. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
3/11
Find the Fantasia Cone at the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
4/11
A Blueberry Churro has some of the illuminated azure oomphy seen in the lights of the Main Street Electrical Parade. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
5/11
A Chesire Cat Linzer Cookie will summon smiles at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe in Disneyland park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
6/11
Jolly Holiday is also the place to find the Mine Cart Brownie. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
7/11
The Refreshment Corner will be serving savory Electric Relish Dogs. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
8/11
A churro that's colorfully themed to "Parade Dreams"? This goodie will be at Town Square Churro, oh yum. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
9/11
Crunch Firefly Chips will also be for sale at the Refreshment Corner. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
10/11
The famous Disneyland Resort popcorn buckets are treasured by many, and here's an enchanting new addition to the collection: A bucket based on Elliott from "Pete's Dragon." (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
11/11
And this adorable Turtle Sipper? It takes its cute cue from one of the classic floats seen in the Main Street Electrical Parade. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

