Moon Over Disneyland's New ‘Nighttime Spectaculars' Treats

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure shimmer by sunlight, a fact that's as true as the Matterhorn is tall, Sleeping Beauty Castle is majestic, and a Dole whip float is refreshing.

But by night?

That sunny shimmer transforms into a kaleidoscopic glimmer, with glowful hues adding splashes of green, blue, red, and pink to various areas of the Anaheim theme parks.

And upping that after-sunset aura? Disneyland Resort's celebrated nighttime spectaculars, illuminated extravaganzas that produce pops of color, saturated shades that add excitement to the showy spectaculars.

Three of those spectaculars — the Main Street Electrical Parade and "Disneyland Forever!" fireworks in Disneyland park, and "World of Color" in Disney California Adventure — will glimmer again nightly, starting on April 22, 2022.

And to celebrate? There shall be fantastical foodstuffs for sale, all creatively and colorfully themed to the evening events.

The Foodie Guide to Nighttime Spectaculars is available now on the Disney Parks Blog, so peruse and dream about what treats you'll eat as you watch the returns of the iconic Disneyland parade and fireworks or the lavish Disney California Adventure water show.