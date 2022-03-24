Movie Costumes Dazzle at a Free DTLA Display

A costume can instantly telegraph a movie character's deeper motivations, the time they're living in, the world around them, and, quite often, the passing mood they happen to be in that day.

Outfits, in short, are integral parts of the story, whether they're an elaborately beaded gown or jeans and a t-shirt.

To celebrate these colorful and crucial elements to the story, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising is presenting dozens of incredible looks from a lauded line-up of 2021 films, including several movies that have been nominated for Oscars.

The "Art of Costume Design in Film" is now on view at the downtown school's galleries, Tuesdays through Saturdays through June 4, 2022.

Sashay by some stellar snapshots now, and get a film-fabulous feel for what you'll see inside the exhibition.