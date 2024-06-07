Dough for it: National Doughnut Day has deals, returning favorites, and seasonal sweets

What to Know National Donut Day is the first Friday in June (June 7 in 2024)

Mochi doughnuts are returning to Primo's Donuts in honor of the occasion

Enjoy a free Krispy Kreme doughnut on June 7 ("specialty and limited time doughnuts" are not included in the promotion)

We're not going to sprinkle it on, apply a heavy frosting, use a lot of icing, or cover this in sweet candy bits: The first Friday of June is National Donut Day, a hankering-filled holiday that needs no extra toppers to appeal to millions of us doughnut lovers.

For even if you don't count yourself as a devoted doughnutarian, the sort of donut-seeking fan who can't pass up a shop window that's stacked high with sinkers and dunkers, you likely, on occasion, enjoy something from the glazed and/or raised side of a bakery's display case.

That means the early-June jamboree — you might even call it a jam-filled-boree, given how many of us love jelly doughnuts — is popular among anyone who enjoys a pastry, now and then.

While there are some deals to be had, other places are putting their best doughnut forward for the celebration, or at least a special doughnut of some sort.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is synonymous with a pay-nothing pastry on National Doughnut Day, and that will be the case in 2024: You can chow down on "your favorite" on June 7, but keep in mind that there is a limit of one per guest and "specialty and limited time doughnuts" aren't a part of the deal.

Dunkin' is also offering free doughnuts, another tasty tradition. You'll snag "a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last," so get to your local shop, buy a coffee or tea or the libation you love, and delight in that Dunkin' feeling.

Colorful, eye-catching eats are part of that Voodoo Doughnut charm. And on June 7, it is all about pink — specifically, pink raised glazed doughnuts — and a nifty deal: Get a dozen for $10. Get the appetizing info on ordering these pretty pastries now.

Blue Star Donuts has a pre-order option, if you'd like to save five bucks on a half-dozen order of doughnuts. Find the savings code, and other delish details, on the company's social pages.

And look to Primo's Donuts, that sweet Sawtelle Boulevard bastion of breakfast goodies, and the return of the marvelous mochi doughnut. The Primo's team revealed in a June 3 social post that the popular doughnuts would be making a crave-worthy comeback in honor of National Donut Day.

Happy National Doughnut Day!