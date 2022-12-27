New Year's Eve Fun Will Shimmer at Grand Park's Big Bash (and Beyond)

What to Know Grand Park's NYELA features a 3D countdown light show, music, spectacle

LA Zoo's "Animals Aglow" will give a roar for 2023; Winter Fest OC and Discovery Cube LA will also have their own festivities

Fireworks will sparkle in Long Beach and Marina del Rey

*Events may be impacted or canceled due to rain on Dec. 31; please check the event's status before purchasing tickets or attending*

The spirit of the new year exists wherever you give a cheer, make a wish, think a good thought, share a smile, or join an impromptu countdown.

In short? You don't need to go out, and go the all-out route, to say "hey" to 2023 in way that means something to you.

But if you'd like to "wheeee" straight into 2023, there are several shimmery spots around town where you can do so in grand style.

"Grand," of course, is the key word if you plan to head downtown on Saturday, Dec. 31. For Grand Park's NYELA, "the West Coast's Largest Free New Year's Eve Dance and Music Party," will again bring the spectacle, the shimmer, and the giant countdown, the one that takes place, in wowza fashion, on the sizable side of City Hall.

"Throughout 2022, Grand Park brought back live events for the whole family because Angelenos were ready to fall in love with LA all over again, and Grand Park's NYELA will be the icing on the cake," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center.

"With an incredible roster of global DJs and homegrown music performers, this wonderful only-in-LA celebration invites all of us to embrace the new year with hope, community and just plain fun!"

Want to be there when the gates open? That happens at 8 o'clock on Dec. 31. Food trucks will be nearby, if you want to do a late-in-the-evening supper. And eyeing the whole entertainment roster, from DJ Marques Wyatt to Versa-Style Dance Company? Definitely do so ahead of the party.

Looking for more lively ways to bid 2022 adieu and jump into the joy that 2023 promises?

Here are a few more Southern California NYEvents, but be sure to check out advance tickets and information before you go (some will likely sell out).

Liliya Krueger

LA Zoo: The much-loved Family New Year's Eve returns to the Griffith Park animal park, where "Animals Aglow" is now adding nighttime illumination to the starlit walkways and pretty plazas.

EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood: All of the splashy, feel-good, raise-a-glass, gleeful doings of NYE paired with that theme park vibe? Sweet. And this party goes through to 2 a.m., too.

New Year's Eve Fireworks: Seeking some sparkle that's high in the sky as 2023 officially begins? Marina del Rey will have an over-the-water extravaganza.

Fireworks in Long Beach: Stop by Shoreline Village or another water-adjacent area to watch the pyrotechnics, which are scheduled for midnight, yes, but also 9 o'clock for the early revelers.

Winter Fest OC: DJs, dancing, a holiday parade, and other convivial doings made for all ages will fill this festivity. A fireworks show will end the big night at the OC Fair & Event Center.

Prohibition NYE: A longtime Union Station must-do, this get-dressy, oh-so-decadent wingding is all about the Roaring Twenties spirit (honoring, of course, the New Twenties we're currently in).

Harriet's Rooftop NYE '23: This stylish West Hollywood soirée will feature a DJ, a "5-Hour Premium Open Bar," and all of those scintillating views of the Los Angeles skyline.

2023 New Year's Eve Countdown Pub Crawl Experience: Santa Monica has become well-known for its holiday pub crawls, so it is no surprise that there's one afoot on NYE. Check out the map and more now.

Discovery Cube LA: If you and your youngsters rarely make it to midnight, you'll want to check out the "Noon Year's Eve" celebration happening at Discovery Cube's science-cool LA location.

