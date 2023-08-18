Old Town Music Hall will screen ‘Pinocchio' with some special puppets in attendance

What to Know Old Town Music Hall in El Segundo

"Pinocchio" will screen on Saturday afternoon and evening, Aug. 19; $10-$12

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater will stop by to share a few special Disney pieces

El Segundo's celebrated Old Town Music Hall has become synonymous with silent movies, riotous capers from a century or so ago, and thrilling romances, the tender flicks that touched hearts when the industry was still in its infancy.

But sometimes celebrities of yore can and do stop by the vintage venue, which boasts sumptuous old-school drapery, stately chandeliers, and an enormous instrument that is hard to miss: The Mighty Wurlitzer.

And on Saturday, Aug. 19, there will be other beguiling sights when a few special guests from the Bob Baker Marionette Theater dance 'n prance their way to the theater.

For "Pinocchio," the 1940 Walt Disney Pictures animated classic, is showing on the big screen, and to celebrate?

A few rare Disney pieces, all part of the puppet house's impressive collection, will be in the spotlight.

These pieces include "handmade marionettes that were sold at Disneyland for decades" as well as "one-of-a-kind items from window displays that were featured in the park."

There will be two screenings on Aug. 19, do note, and seats are filling up so be sure to book your ticket soon.

Just keep in mind that Bob Baker's merry marionettes are going on the road for the event, and this is happening in El Segundo, not at the troupe's Highland Park theater.

The iconic character at the sweet center of the film famously sings "I've got no strings," but strings will definitely be the thing when marionettes take the stage at this storied spot, a charming music hall that's devoted to bringing pop culture history to vibrant life.