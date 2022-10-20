Paws for P-22 Day, a Free Fest Honoring Our Urban Wildlife

What to Know The 7th Annual P-22 Day is on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shane's Inspiration in Griffith Park

Free

Activities for kids, urban wildlife information, local vendors, a rock-climbing wall, and more

Even if we don't see the vast array of animals that share our home turf, we sense their constant presence and understand that they're never far from where we are.

We know they're in our general vicinity by the tracks they leave, their distinctive calls, and the occasional surprise sighting by a friend or wildlife camera.

But we can paws, er, pause to pay tribute to our local ecosystem, those critters that live around and among us, and ponder the ways we can help local wildlife, at an annual free festival.

The uplifting educational event is named for Southern California's best-known big cat, P-22, it's adorably true. But the mountain lion doesn't attend the outdoor affair — P-22 has his own busy schedule to follow — so human fans of the famous feline and all feathery, furry, and scaly beasties will be out in festive force on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The celebratory spot for the 2022 P-22 Day? Griffith Park, a buzzing and bustling bastion for our region's critter contingent.

The time to be there? Connect with other nature mavens over five fresh-air'd hours, beginning at 11 in the morning.

The engaging things to do at the festival? There's so much to leap into, from a rock-climbing wall to art activities for the kids. And vendors? They're plentiful, so plan on chatting up several local organizations, the kind of give-back groups that keep our city's nature-sweet spirit close to their hearts.

The important occasion is also the traditional centerpiece for Urban Wildlife Week, the yearly event that finds several dedicated hikers following a 50-mile path "that P-22 may have followed," with National Wildlife Federation's Regional Executive Director Beth Pratt at the lead.

Need more details on the 7th Annual P-22 Day, which will playfully pad into Shane's Inspiration at Griffith Park? Swish your tail in this direction now.