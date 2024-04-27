Cathy Marcucci, City of Industry Mayor Pro Tem, dies from cancer

City of Industry Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Marcucci has died after a long battle with cancer, officials announced Saturday.

Marcucci was elected to the City Council in 2017 and stepped into the Mayor Pro Tem role in 2019.

"Her dedication to fostering collaboration with regional entities exemplified her commitment to excellence in governance. She focused on creating local jobs and investing in regional infrastructure and community programs," officials wrote Saturday.

"Throughout her tenure, she demonstrated exemplary leadership, championing causes that uplifted the lives of our citizens and our furry companions alike," the city's statement continued. "An avid animal lover, Mayor Pro Tem Marcucci's dedication to animal welfare was unparalleled. She spearheaded efforts to establish the first no-kill animal rescue in the San Gabriel Valley, leaving an enduring legacy of compassion and kindness. Through her vision and determination, countless animals have found refuge and love, representing the spirit of hope that Mayor Pro Tem Marcucci embodied."

The California Contract Cities Association, of which Marcucci was a member, released a statement calling her "a champion for local control. Cathy was a pillar of strength and resilience, known for her unwavering determination and dedication to her community.

"... Cathy's legacy as a compassionate leader and community champion will forever inspire us. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed," the group added.

The city lowered the flags to half-staff to honor Marcucci. Officials said her family was planning a private service in the coming days.