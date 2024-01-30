Pixar Place Hotel opens at Disneyland Resort with character art and film-inspired flair

Pixar Place Hotel is open at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim
A grand opening on Jan. 30, 2024 revealed the hotel's upbeat offerings, from a "Finding Nemo" swimming pool to rooftop recreation areas
The new destination is located in the former Paradise Pier Hotel space
If you're a hotel — like, if you were an actual hotel, which isn't all that outlandish in the realm of a Pixar story, where all sorts of amazing objects come to life — you might be focused on the concept of hospitality.
Because hospitality is, of course, at the heart of every great hotel.
But at Pixar Place Hotel, the just-opened hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, guests might find not hospitality but hospitalit-E. If you're a fan of "WALL-E," the 2008 animated feature, then you surely know where we're going with this: Everything is a little heightened at the hotel and wears a fresh coat of quirky and more than a splash of Pixar-style sweetness.
The fully renovated and reimagined hotel, which brims with colorful character artwork from "The Incredibles," "Turning Red," "Toy Story" and other famous films, is located in the building where the Paradise Pier Hotel once stood.
The grand opening on Jan. 30, 2024 featured fresh in-person characters as well as playful peeks at a destination that draws its upbeat atmosphere from the worlds created by Pixar Animation Studios.
More openings are soon to come at Pixar Place Hotel, including a rooftop pool bar called Small Bytes; take a look at the eye-catching swimming pool, as well as rooms and public spaces, below.