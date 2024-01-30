Pixar Place Hotel opens at Disneyland Resort with character art and film-inspired flair

What to Know Pixar Place Hotel is open at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

A grand opening on Jan. 30, 2024 revealed the hotel's upbeat offerings, from a "Finding Nemo" swimming pool to rooftop recreation areas

The new destination is located in the former Paradise Pier Hotel space

If you're a hotel — like, if you were an actual hotel, which isn't all that outlandish in the realm of a Pixar story, where all sorts of amazing objects come to life — you might be focused on the concept of hospitality.

Because hospitality is, of course, at the heart of every great hotel.

But at Pixar Place Hotel, the just-opened hotel at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, guests might find not hospitality but hospitalit-E. If you're a fan of "WALL-E," the 2008 animated feature, then you surely know where we're going with this: Everything is a little heightened at the hotel and wears a fresh coat of quirky and more than a splash of Pixar-style sweetness.

The fully renovated and reimagined hotel, which brims with colorful character artwork from "The Incredibles," "Turning Red," "Toy Story" and other famous films, is located in the building where the Paradise Pier Hotel once stood.

The grand opening on Jan. 30, 2024 featured fresh in-person characters as well as playful peeks at a destination that draws its upbeat atmosphere from the worlds created by Pixar Animation Studios.

More openings are soon to come at Pixar Place Hotel, including a rooftop pool bar called Small Bytes; take a look at the eye-catching swimming pool, as well as rooms and public spaces, below.

Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., weaves the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable and contemporary setting where guests gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters. Through carefully curated artwork and décor, Pixar Place Hotel evokes the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

At select times, Joe Gardner from Pixar's "Soul" drops by the hotel lobby to play piano for passing guests at Pixar Place Hotel. Joe Gardner gets lost in the music surrounded by deep purple walls and drawings of jazz musicians and counselors from "The Great Before." (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The modern American eatery Great Maple operates a grab-and-go coffee spot called The Sketch Pad Café, in addition to the flagship restaurant on the first floor of Pixar Place Hotel. This spot is located near the lobby and serves assorted pastries and grab-and-go snacks accompanied by a selection of coffee and tea, while displaying a timeline of Pixar films conveyed through character design and early concept art. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The rear entrance of Pixar Place Hotel welcomes guests with décor inspired by the stages of character design development as ideas go from pencil and paper illustrations to something built in the computer. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Guests can enjoy their stay by heading to the Pixar Shorts Court on the rooftop deck of Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., with interactive games and imaginative free play inspired by Pixar’s famous short films "La Luna," "Bao," "For the Birds" and "Burrow." (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

A peek inside a room at the Pixar Place Hotel; a pillow pays homage to Pixar's famous Luxo ball. (Disneyland Resort)