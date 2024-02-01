Planet by planet: Weave your way through the Solar System by way of Santa Ana

What to Know Solar System Encounter is on view at Discovery Cube OC through March 3

The new permanent Artemis Adventures also debuted on Jan. 27; guests can operate a remote-control lunar rover

Both Solar System Encounter and Artemis Adventures are included with admission

We may never get to drive a lunar rover while calling upon the moon for a quick visit, but we can swing by Discovery Cube OC and operate a nifty lunar rover via remote control.

The hands-on, moon-marvelous experience is at the way-cool heart of Artemis Adventures, the brand-new exhibit at the Santa Ana science museum.

Make that permanent exhibit: Artemis Adventures is now part of the knowledge-growing collection, which includes the Boeing Rocket Lab, Eco Garage, and Dynamic Earth.

While the chance to send a little lunar rover over the bumps and crevices of a moonscape is sure to appeal, Artemis Adventures also allows aspiring space travelers to imagine what living in a geodesic dome might be like and what a person might eat while living on our lunar satellite.

"We are ready to take guests on a journey to the moon and beyond at Discovery Cube Orange County," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube.

"Artemis Adventures, our brand-new permanent exhibit, is sure to inspire future astronauts to blast off into space while providing them a launching pad to explore the moon right here in Orange County."

More marvels await at the Santa Ana learning destination: Solar System Encounter, the immersive, walk-among-the-planets exhibit, has also just returned, though for a limited time.

You'll want to stop by Discovery Cube OC by March 3 to wend your way by sizable inflatables of Jupiter, Saturn, and our other neighboring planets.

There's more to this display; engaging weekend activities — kids might be able to make 3D glasses or a moon-themed flipbook — will add to the wonder, as will incredible images from the James Webb Space Telescope.