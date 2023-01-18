Power-Up Bands to Add Interactive Fun to Super Nintendo World

What to Know Super Nintendo World debuts at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 17, 2023

Power-Up Bands will give guests a chance to interact with several experiences around the new land

The bands boast six different designs inspired by beloved characters like Mario and Princess Peach

Entering the gameverse through engaging characters, incredible design, fast-paced action, and the sort of level-up moments that deliver extreme zing can be done any time you're wielding a controller and having a blast.

But if you're personally rocking something rather snazzy and spectacular, the sort of wrist-based band that's colorful, character-inspired, and connected to a game world you love, well: The zing only grows.

And for fans visiting Super Nintendo World when it opens on Feb. 17 at Universal Studios Hollywood, the new Power-Up Bands will be a major part of the major experience.

The wristbands will sync with the free Universal Studios Hollywood app, giving guests the chance to "... elevate the overall experience by competing against other teams to achieve the highest score throughout the day by collecting the most digital coins."

Checkpoints can be found throughout the land, giving visitors the opportunity to keep tabs on their coin count.

While the coins will be a major focus, there will be other routes to maximizing your band-based fun.

"Guests can also amass keys after winning Key Challenges from Goomba Crazy Crank, Koopa Troopa POWer Punch, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap and Thwomp Panel Panic — collecting at least three of them will ultimately allow access to the final boss battle with Bowser Jr.," shares the theme park team.

And employing the nifty bands to add another dimension to character meet-and-greets? That's definitely happening, too.

Look for six different designs inspired by iconic Nintendo superstars like Toad and Princess Peach; "choosing a particular character also defines which Team guests will be a part of," is the intriguing word from Universal.

Guests will be able to purchase their Power-Up Bands at retail locations around the theme park, as well as Universal CityWalk.

Needing to purchase a Power-Up Band to jump into all of the joy that will flower around Super Nintendo World? It's not required to have a ball; rather, think of the wearable tech as another portal to the portal-packed realm.

