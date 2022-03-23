Puppies Have Their Day at Guide Dogs of America

National Puppy Day is probably the squiggliest, snuggliest, snout-kiss-iest occasion on the calendar, and it romps into our worlds on March 23, each and every year.

It's furrily fitting that this sweet celebration arrives at the beginning of spring, when new starts and future hopes are on many minds.

And while pup-loving people will honor their little lovebugs on National Puppy Day, or perhaps spend time considering adopting a new Fido friend, we're taking time to pay tribute to the tiny trainees at Guide Dogs of America in Sylmar, and the many volunteers who make the important journeys of these amazing animals possible.

Okay, granted: These little ones aren't so tiny, but they're young and spirited, and they'll spend several months learning the skills they'll need to help their human, once they graduate and debut as a service or guide dog.

Eager to see more of these brilliant babies? Scroll on, and squee away, as you gaze upon some recent Guide Dogs of America puppies right before they headed "off to college" and a future full of happiness, hope, and helpful human friendships.