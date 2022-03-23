Puppies Have Their Day at Guide Dogs of America

By Alysia Gray Painter

National Puppy Day is probably the squiggliest, snuggliest, snout-kiss-iest occasion on the calendar, and it romps into our worlds on March 23, each and every year.

It's furrily fitting that this sweet celebration arrives at the beginning of spring, when new starts and future hopes are on many minds.

And while pup-loving people will honor their little lovebugs on National Puppy Day, or perhaps spend time considering adopting a new Fido friend, we're taking time to pay tribute to the tiny trainees at Guide Dogs of America in Sylmar, and the many volunteers who make the important journeys of these amazing animals possible.

Okay, granted: These little ones aren't so tiny, but they're young and spirited, and they'll spend several months learning the skills they'll need to help their human, once they graduate and debut as a service or guide dog.

Eager to see more of these brilliant babies? Scroll on, and squee away, as you gaze upon some recent Guide Dogs of America puppies right before they headed "off to college" and a future full of happiness, hope, and helpful human friendships.

9 photos
1/9
Guide Dogs of America
A snoozing pack of petite pooches: These Guide Dogs of America pooches may be dreaming of all the task mastery they'll be learning in the months to come.
2/9
Guide Dogs of America serves "... not just people who are blind or visually impaired, but also veterans with PTSD and mobility limitations and children on the autism spectrum."
3/9
"We also place facility dogs, which are task-trained service dogs matched with professionals who serve a variety of vulnerable populations," shared Stephanie Colman, the Puppy Program Coordinator for the Sylmar facility.
4/9
Puppy raisers "are always needed," shares Ms. Colman. Interested in volunteering? This page has lots of good information.
5/9
Puppy-raising groups are located throughout Southern California, with puppy people based in Antelope Valley, Orange County, and points across the region. The Guide Dogs of America team asks that puppy raisers attend monthly meetings. Also? "Kindergarten classes" are important for the young canine in the puppy raiser's care.
6/9
Once the puppy-raising chapter concludes, future guide dogs will receive "formal" training at the Sylmar campus, while service dogs are trained at four California prisons, as part of the organization's rehabilitative prison training program.
7/9
Puppys will spend around 15 months with their puppy-raising people, before returning to campus to start their training journey, either in Sylmar or in a prison training program.
8/9
A celebration, honoring the puppy raisers, dogs, and everyone who is a part of this important, life-changing journey, regularly takes place on the Sylmar campus.
9/9
The most recent graduation ceremony took place on Saturday, March 19, with several trainers, volunteers, and dogs in the gratitude-filled spotlight. Would you like to do something special this National Puppy Day? Find out more about volunteering with the lauded organization now.

This article tagged under:

National Puppy DaydogsSylmarGuide Dogs of Americapuppies

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Lowriders Collection Drops at the Petersen Automotive Museum
Photos: Lowriders Collection Drops at the Petersen Automotive Museum
The New ‘Broadway in Hollywood' Season Was Just Unveiled
The New ‘Broadway in Hollywood' Season Was Just Unveiled
100+ Pups Strutted at the Bulldog Beauty Contest
100+ Pups Strutted at the Bulldog Beauty Contest
Knott's Boysenberry Treats Go ‘Colossal'
Knott's Boysenberry Treats Go ‘Colossal'
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us