Puppy Bowl Weekend is trotting our way with a local TAILgate Party and a huge adoption

What to Know Puppy Bowl XX will steal hearts, and toy footballs, on Animal Planet on Feb. 11

Wags & Walks is hosting an adoption-themed TAILgate Party on Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in West LA

Visit Annenberg PetSpace on Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the "Largest EVER Pet Adoption Event" ever held at the Playa Vista animal center

On the hut-hut-iest holiday of the year — that would be Super Bowl Sunday, of course — our mind often turns from football to our four-footed friends, the sort of cuties that are less about the "hut hut" and more about the "hug hug."

Our pupish proclivities have a strong basis, for Puppy Bowl, where a bunch of adoptable sweethearts take to a small "field" to teeth some toys and gently tussle with other dogs, happens in the hours before the Super Bowl begins.

And while we're ready to watch those scruffy sweethearts sweetly scrimmage on Animal Planet — Puppy Bowl XX takes to the turf on Feb. 11 in 2024 — we're also eager to connect with canines locally, especially those who need their own new turf, also known as a forever home.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

A few places will go the full Fido over the second weekend of February, including Wags & Walks Pet Adoption Center in West Los Angeles.

A TAILgate Party, hosted by Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co., will charm pooch people on Feb. 10, and, for sure, your dog is invited along, too.

The new Puppy Bowl Blend will be in the sip-ready cups at the celebration — this is for humans to enjoy of course — while the spotlight will shine on the lovable line-up of "MVPS" (yep, those would be adoptable dogs).

If you buy a bag of beans from Grounds & Hounds or any merchandise, the company will donate 100% of the profits to Wags & Walks.

Games, activities, and photo spots are also part of the ear-scritchable, fur-kissable affair.

Not too far from the Federal Avenue scene is another Puppy Bowl-inspired to-do: It's the "Largest EVER Pet Adoption Event" at the Annenberg PetSpace.

Fostering will be an option at the Playa Vista animal center, too, if that more temporary (but still utterly loving and helpful) option is better for your household.

You can see some of the sweet-eyed lovebugs on the site, and if you do choose to adopt at the Feb. 10 get-together?

You'll receive a 10% discount in the PetSpace shop, meaning you can find savings on a leash, treats, and other make-your-new-pup-comfy staples.

Talk about a real touchdown of the tail-wag-iest variety; you'll have a brand new pal and all of the important provisions your new pal needs.