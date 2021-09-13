Q Up for LA's Largest-Ever Exhibit of James Bond Cars

By Alysia Gray Painter

Do you count yourself as a lifelong 007 devotee?

Then you likely enjoy author Ian Fleming's rollicking stories of M16 agent James Bond, the famous films that followed the books' debuts, the iconic actors that stepped into the stylish spy's well-polished black oxfords, and all of those quirky life-savers charmingly demonstrated by that wizard o' gadgetry, the Secret Intelligence Service's own Q.

And as for those equally-iconic cars? You probably really, really like the tricked-out, souped-up, no-expense-spared, ocean-sailing, high-flying, Bond-beautiful autos.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the 007 film franchise and the Sept. 30 release of "No Time to Die," the 25th film in the spyverse's cinematic canon, the Petersen Automotive Museum will present "the largest official gathering of vehicles from James Bond films" in the United States, in partnership with EON Productions and the Ian Fleming® Foundation.

"Bond in Motion" opens on Sept. 25 in the museum's Mullin Grand Salon, where "Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy" had been on view for over two years, with a period of closure during the early part of the pandemic.

"James Bond is an international pop culture icon and the vehicles he drives are an integral part of his character," said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges.

"The Petersen is excited to showcase so many of the series' most well-known vehicles. We are sure that there will be something to satisfy every generation of Bond fan."

Don your favorite tux and prepare to be shaken and stirred by some of the franchise's most incredible machines from land, sea, and air, all set to impress at the Miracle Mile museum, starting on Sept. 25, 2021.

1977 Lotus Esprit S1 Submarine, seen in 1977's "The Spy Who Loved Me."
1964 Aston Martin DB5, seen in "Goldfinger," as well as several other Bond films, including "GoldenEye" and"Tomorrow Never Dies."
The Jaguar XKR from1998's "Die Another Day."
This 1985 Aston Martin V8 hit the snow in "The Living Daylights."
The 1999 Heron XC-70 Parachute Parahawk from "The World Is Not Enough."
The 2019 Aston Martin DB10 seen in "Spectre."
The Aston Martin DBS from "Casino Royale."

