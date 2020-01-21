Love in Long Beach

Queen Mary’s Valentine’s Party Has Vintage Vibes

Seeking a special night that not only has dinner but burlesque, acrobats, can-can performances, and more? Find it on the famous ship.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Queen Mary

What to Know

  • Friday, Feb. 14
  • Long Beach
  • 6 p.m. seating $275 per couple, 9 p.m. seating $295 per couple

Pry open a box of candies, the kind of confections that arrive in a box shaped like a heart or Cupid or a rose, and you'll likely first search out the sweet that has a little extra on top.

We're talking about the chocolate laden with caramel or sea salt, the treat with something extra.

If how you choose a piece of candy is how you choose your Valentine's night outing, be gladdened, for there is a place that is drizzling a little something sweet atop the whole fancy-dinner-out scene.

It's the Queen Mary, which, for sure, will be offering a sumptuous four-course dinner on Friday, Feb. 14. But also part of the night? Playful doings happening beyond the plate, before an audience seeking a show to complement their supper.

For the Long Beach ocean-liner's My Vintage Valentine's Dinner Show is that extra something, with charm to spare. Burlesque dancing is one fabulous feature, as are can-can performers, artists who are ready to give the holiday event an added helping of ohh, la, and la.

Acrobatics, too, are part of the get-gussied evening, which is focusing on the themes of "Romance" and "Classic Glamour."

Taking a peek at the menu? A tomato Caprese salad begins the meal, followed by "an intermezzo Champagne sorbet to clear the palate."

There are a few choices for your entrée, including pan-roasted sea bass or grilled filet mignon, as well as a vegetarian pick.

The dessert course, of course, seems to shine brightest on Valentine's Day, above all other holidays, and the event will rise to the adorable occasion with a red velvet cake that is, yes, heart-shaped.

There are two seatings, if you and your paramour want to stroll the ship, in a cozy-up fashion, before or after the dinner and show.

