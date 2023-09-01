Raise a pint to World Beard Day at this Arcadia brewery

What to Know Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. at 150 E. St. Joseph Street in Arcadia

World Beard Day is observed on the second Saturday of September

The brewery will host a light-hearted beard competition on Sept. 2 starting at 6 p.m.

We can all describe a handlebar mustache, with its well-defined middle portion and those outlandishly curly endpoints, but how do you sum up the beard style you love best?

If it is a 5 o'clock shadow you adore, you might sing the praises of stubble. If you're a goatee admirer, you likely talk a lot about length and chin coverage.

And classic mutton chops deserve their own special spotlight, given the fact that this centuries-old style is somewhat harder to find in contemporary times.

Whatever your preference is when it comes to facial hair, you are likely to see more than a few handsome beards boasting plenty of panache at Mt. Lowe Brewing Co. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

For the second Saturday of the month is World Beard Day, when wonderful whiskers, in all of their well-trimmed, super-outrageous, ultra-attractive forms will be celebrated.

You might have your own private beard-centered bash to call upon, but if you plan on visiting the brewery? You'll want to be there by 6 p.m., for that's when the competitions begin.

And we do mean competitions, for there are numerous categories to compete in, including Fullest Beard, Longest Beard, and Chops/Sideburns.

Oh yes: And if you're sporting a freestyler, there's a contest for you, too.

"Awesome prizes" are up for grabs, if you'd like to be reminded, each and every day, about the excellent care and grooming you give to your fabulous facial hair.

Perhaps success at the brewery will prompt you to ponder entering national or even international competition, where the incredible beards are braided, festooned with ornamentation, or sculpted in such a way that they take on the shape of something entirely un-beard-like.

As for the mustache mavens out there? Movember, that mustachioed month devoted to raising money for men's health initiatives, is just two months away.