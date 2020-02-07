Rare Books Rule This Pasadena Page Party

What to Know Feb. 7-9, 2020

Pasadena Convention Center

$15-$25

If Mondays are for gamely plunging into the week, and Wednesdays are about besting the hump, then Fridays are, for many people, all about falling into a wonderful book, and staying there, if possible, through Saturday and Sunday, too.

Do weekends put you in a bookish mindset? Or is that mindset a way of life for you?

You'll want to enjoy the beautiful browsing and spirited idea-sharing at the 53rd California International Antiquarian Book Fair, which turns the page at the Pasadena Convention Center on Feb. 7-9, 2020.

It's a place that will be packed with vintage tomes, the novels and biographies and historical adventures that have weathered the decades well, both in physical book form and in the hearts of literature fans.

There's always an intriguing theme with this fair, and 2020 will have two centennials in the celebratory spotlight: The centennial of Women's Suffrage in the U.S., and the 100th anniversary of the birth of author Ray Bradbury.

And, true: Rare books can cost a pretty penny, or several thousand pretty pennies, quite often.

But this fair-minded fair seeks to "encourage all budding collectors" by offering a number of books, manuscripts, photographs, and other gems for under $100.

Whether you hope to start a collection, add to your collection, attend a seminar on Votes for Women or Ray Bradbury, or simply find inspiration for your next read, this long-runner of a lit love-in is a must for bibliophiles.

Soaking in the scents, sights, and general splendor of books that were once held and savored by people who lived several generations ago? It's a sweet thing.