Ye Olde Savings

Ren Faire’s Holidazzle Sale Is Currently Making Magic

It's on for joust a little longer, so ride for your discounted entry soon.

By Alysia Gray Painter

M. Burian/Original Renaissance Faire

What to Know

  • Through Jan. 6, 2020
  • $22.95 ticket (regular: $29.95)
  • April 4-May 17, 2020 (Saturdays and Sundays)

We kind of expect, nay, demand a little enchantment around the holidays.

We want to see flying sleighs, and talking reindeer, and we want to hear the thrilling stories of days long past.

The truth is we're in full magic-demanding mode, as the longest nights meld into the end of the year, and we're looking for heaps of ensorcelled sparkle anywhere we can find it.

And to find it as December wraps and January begins, we only need look in the direction of The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire, which has waved its proverbial wand over the admissions process to the springtime spectacular.

For sure and forsooth, that means savings for you, dear Renaissance-loving reveler, if you purchase your entry to the weekend-whimsical Irwindale festival by Jan. 6, 2020.

The regular price? That's $29.95, but you can get in for a day by spending $22.95 during the Holidazzle Sale.

And there are plenty of days to choose from, thanks to the fact that the fanciful fair will gallop every weekend between April 4 and May 17, 2020.

While attending on any day will give you plenty of royal sightings and chances to behold mirthful jests, there are themed weekends to consider, so you may want time your visit to the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area to Pirate Weekend or Time Traveler Weekend or Monsters & Magic.

Whenever you go, know that you will have seven lucky extra dollars in your pocket, thanks to the fact that you alighted upon your ticket during the ever-enchanted, oh-so-magical, only-once-a-year Holidazzle Sale.

