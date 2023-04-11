Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA Throws It Not-So-Way-Back With ‘Y2K Tuesdays'

What to Know Rooftop Cinema Club's "Y2K Tuesdays"

Tuesdays in April 2023

"The Devil Wears Prada," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "Legally Blonde" are on the schedule for the DTLA outdoor theater

Saying "the day before yesterday" whenever you need to reference something that occurred around 48 hours ago?

It's a common way to describe a specific point in time in the recent past, and anybody who hears it immediately gets what you're getting at.

But saying "the decade before yesterdecade" is not common, not at all, though, to be honest, it is a phrasing that should be boldly employed on a regular basis.

For we often want to reference a favorite film or pop culture moment from the 2000s, or the aughts, if you prefer.

That was an upbeat era when clever comedies reigned, and feel-good romances, too, and heading to your local theater meant you might encounter a fizzy flick brimming with energy and laughs.

Rooftop Cinema Club has become a prime place to revisit the decade before yesterdecade, and to celebrate some terrific tales from the aughts? The DTLA location is presenting Y2K Tuesdays.

Nope, these aren't movies that came out right in the heat of the Y2K fervor.

Rather, the cinematic bonbons on the outdoor cinema's short-but-sweet Tuesday-night lineup soon followed, providing film fans of the era a rollicking way to roll into the new century.

Coming up? "The Devil Wears Prada," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "Legally Blonde" are on the Tuesdays-in-April schedule.

But wait: Other goodies from the aughts, or the "noughties," if you like, are also dotting Rooftop Cinema Club DTLA's roster well beyond Tuesday nights: "Mean Girls" and "Chicago" are both on the springtime schedule.

For ticket prices, treat info, when to arrive, and everything you should know before you go, sashay, Miranda Priestly-style, by this site now.