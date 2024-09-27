Pumpkin, licorice, and crickets: Salt & Straw's Halloween ice creams are here

What to Know The Halloween Series at Salt & Straw

Sept. 27 through Oct. 31, 2024

The scoop shops are featuring five seasonal ice cream flavors, including Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters, in addition to the regular menu

When it comes to the Halloween season, and the timely topic of decadent and dessert-y treats, we're fairly used to the idea of removing wrappers.

This is because miniature candy bars, little lollipops, and gooey caramels have ruled our trick-or-treat-centric world for decades.

But a cooler confection, the kind that doesn't arrive in a wrapper but rather on a cone or in a cup, has been making a sweet October stand in recent years: ice cream.

The reasons for this are easy to comprehend, and especially around Southern California, which can stay summer-like through October: The freezer-found foodstuff is often swirled with all sorts of fanciful ingredients, including the classic goodies we find in our Halloween bucket.

Salt & Straw has been the lick-forward leader in these spooky scoops and the 2024 line-up, a seasonal showing of five fun flavors, has made its annual debut.

On the starting bench is the ultra-super-popular salted butterscotch flavor dubbed The Great Candycopia, which is studded with candy that's made in-house. But, for sure: Salt & Straw looked to Kit Kat and Snickers for appetizing inspiration while creating its candy.

The ethereally named Essence of Ghost is a black licorice sorbet — it's "scotch-spiked" — and the vegan selection on the 2024 roster is Blackberry & Masa Tamale Sherbet, a fantasia rocking both coconut cream notes and marionberry.

Jack o'Lantern Pumpkin Bread has bits of nicely spiced bread in each scoop and cream cheese flair.

And Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters?

This is always and forever one of the main headliners of the Salt & Straw Halloween line-up, thanks to both the presence of "crunchy chocolate crickets" (actual crickets, yep) in the matcha ice cream as well as bits of toffee brittle that includes mealworms.

Stop by your local scoop shop — they're in Venice, Pasadena, and Anaheim, as well as several other regional cities — for your haunting scoops before October disappears in a burst of mist.

But wait: Are you sticking close to home to watch horror flicks and build your Halloween costume? Fret not, Octoberists: Salt & Straw delivers locally and ships nationally.