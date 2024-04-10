Shake your tail feathers at ‘Peacock Day,' the LA Arboretum's beak-iest bash

What to Know Peacock Day at Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; activities are included with admission (food is additional; the Peacock Cafe will be open and food trucks will visit, too)

Storytime, peacock-themed talks, photo spots, and more will add opulent luster to the event

So many critters capture our fancy whenever we roam the dozens of acres that fill out the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.

The red-eared slider turtles that love to sunbathe on the property's lake-based rocks always have our hearts, but so do the owls, too, especially when baby owlets are spied, from a respectful distance, in the springtime.

And the occasional bears, as well as other larger, just-passing-through animals? We'll probably never see the bigger beasties that adore the Arcadia destination as we do, but knowing that they sometimes trundle through the sylvan spaces only further enhances our love for the lush location.

But on Saturday, April 20, the spotlight will be cast upon an iconic arboretum resident, a showy symbol that many visitors hear long before they even step through the front gate.

It's peafowl we're spreading the good bird, er, word about, a feathery favorite that has been synonymous with the area since 1800s, back when the legendary businessman Lucky Baldwin called the verdant spread home.

You can still see Mr. Baldwin's moniker gracing businesses and streets in the region, but you don't have to search far for a peacock sighting (or sounding): The bird's dramatic cry is practically a soundtrack for the gorgeous garden.

Ready to bask in some beautiful birdage? Peacock Day will strut into LA Arboretum on April 20, with talks, activities, craft-making, storytime, and places to pose for peacocky pictures.

It's included with your admission, though you may want to bring funds for the Peacock Cafe & Bar and the on-site food trucks.

Face painting is part of the sunshiny scene, too, if your tot would like to be adorned with some of the greens, blues, and golds that give peafowl their fabulously colorful appearances.

Raise a happy peacock-style cry and find out more now at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.