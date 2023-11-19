Shimmer and shine: ‘Enchanted Forest of Light' opens at Descanso Gardens

What to Know "Enchanted Forest of Light" at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2024

$35-$45 adult non-member; other ticketing tiers are available

Spying a sudden source of distant light in a densely wooded area means there may be a town over yonder, or perhaps a cozy little cabin.

Walk far enough and you may finally come upon the place emitting the glow, and find out you were seeing the light from a home, restaurant, or inn.

But following the glow through Descanso Gardens during "Enchanted Forest of Light" means you'll eventually encounter an ethereal stained glass house, a fanciful field of otherworldly tulips, or a whimsical walkway lit by several soft star lamps.

The annual event, which opens on Nov. 19, is about a woodsy-artsy expression of the holidays, an uplifting chance to savor seasonal lights in a spectacular sylvan setting.

photo: Descanso Gardens

The "(s)himmering nocturnal wonderland" has become a festive favorite and weekends, as well as holiday-adjacent dates, can fill up faster than weeknights or early December evenings.

Good to know? This is also a "rain or shine" event, so definitely don comfortable footwear, whenever you visit. Jackets, too, are recommended; dressing for a cooler adventure is always a wise plan.

A host of well-known artists and art collectives, specifically those creators who work with light, are again participating, which means each piece has its own flavor and flair.

And if you're hoping the mysterious-by-night Ancient Forest will be on the route, here's some magical news: It will be. Big colorful lights give the big trees an especially ethereal appearance.