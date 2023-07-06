SkyPark at Santa's Village is merrily marking ‘Christmas in July' with a special VIP deal

What to Know SkyPark at Santa's Village is a vintage North Pole-style attraction near Lake Arrowhead

Open year-round on select dates, for select events, Santa's Village embraces all things yuletide in the late fall and early winter

The $149 (per person) "Christmas in July" box is filled with festive perks, including a VIP reservation to meet Santa; available through July 31, 2023

Santa Claus famously stays busy throughout the calendar — there are all of those toys to make, after all — and so does SkyPark at Santa's Village, the close-to-Lake-Arrowhead attraction that glitters, like a string of colorful bulbs, with all sorts of Christmassy doings at the end of the year.

As for what takes place during the annual stretch that is heavy on the "hot" and light on the "ho, ho, ho"?

The "SkyPark" part of the destination comes to the summer-fun forefront, with biking, hiking, and plenty of outdoorsy pursuits for those visitors seeking to soak up some crisp, or at least crisp-ish, mountain air.

Still, though, there are those fans who are longing for the attraction's festive dimension, the peppermint-scented pastimes that have been associated with it for decades, even as it remained shuttered for a good long spell prior to its 2016 reopening.

Merry mavens, be cheered, for SkyPark at Santa's Village just unveiled that popular "Christmas in July" deal, a special gift box that is themed to an upcoming holiday adventure.

But here's one of the special's sparkly charms: While the deal is very much oriented to a Santa's Village visit during the heart of its yuletide celebrations, the cheerful package is delivered in summertime.

Inside this Christmassy cube?

Prepare to behold an intriguing variety of Santa-approved offers, with a VIP gift from the Jolly Old Elf, VIP reservations to meet the legend, skip-the-line VIP entry, and other goodies involving workshops, cookie decorating, and "One Additional Free Day Pass."

Christmas is, of course, fleeting, and so is this deal: You'll need to order by July 31, 2023. Oh yes, and do keep in mind that "limited spots" are available.

And if you're waiting for the traditional tickets for Christmas at Santa's Village to ho, er, go on sale, you won't have to manage your anticipation for too long: They'll be available for purchase in August.