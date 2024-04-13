Snack closer to the stars: Mount Wilson Observatory's Cosmic Cafe reopens

What to Know Mount Wilson Observatory's 2024 season kicks off on April 13; join a docent-helmed tour every Saturday and Sunday during the season

Lectures and concerts are ahead, while the Cosmic Cafe, the property's casual eatery, reopens on April 13 with food from Pasadena's beloved Little Flower

The Cosmic Cafe is open Saturdays and Sundays through November; check specific hours before heading up the hill

We can't say what sort of delicious snacks might be readily available on distant planets, if, indeed, life exists and snacking is part of that particular world's scene.

But right here on good ol' Planet Earth? Our cravings can easily run to well-constructed salads, hearty sandwiches, and all sorts of gooey goodies, from cookies to brownies.

You can find those fanciful confections at several Southern California spots, including Little Flower, the popular Pasadena eatery. To reach Little Flower, which is loved for its gifty, treat-packed gift shop in addition to its lovely and lunchy menu, you'll head just east of the Colorado Street Bridge.

But wait: There's a new place to find the restaurant's flavorful offerings, and it is flowering in an unexpected spot.

Look up, past the iconic bridge, to the nearby mountains, where Mount Wilson Observatory has grandly held sky-high court for well over a century.

The astronomically awesome destination is home to some world-famous telescopes, for sure, but also the cute Cosmic Cafe, a quick pick-up window where observatory visitors have bought fast and yummy bites in days gone by.

Now Little Flower will be behind those high-elevation eats, further strengthening the decades-old Pasadena-Mount Wilson friendship.

And the good news is blooming still: Cosmic Cafe opens for the 2024 season on Saturday, April 13.

As with all Mount Wilson-centered developments, checking on the weather, road conditions, and potential closures is always wise before driving for Angeles Crest Highway, especially when potential rain is in the air down here.

Also good to know? The cafe is open each Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September; in October and November, the closing time is 4 o'clock.

The cafe shutters for the winter months, reopening, generally, a few weeks after spring begins.

Pictured: The 100-inch telescope dome; the Cosmic Cafe, not pictured, is closer to the parking lot