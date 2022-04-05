Solvang's Bakeries Just Took on That LEGO Look

LEGO bricks?

You can find the iconic blocks adding oomph to amazing spaceships, spooky medieval castles, and the landmarks of the world.

And, if you're in the perfect spot, at the ideal time, and the wind(mill) is just right, you might even discover some brick-tastic buildings that look like the sweet bakeries of Solvang.

And that's just what happened in the windmill-laden town over the first weekend of April 2022, a picturesque place that takes pride in its Danish heritage.

LEGO began in Denmark, so it is no surprise that Solvang easily clicks with the beloved bricks. And to help that bond further? The town invited LEGO builders to recreate the bakeries of Solvang, complete with windmills, tables, pretzels, cupcakes, croissants, and confection-loving diners.

See what enchanting entries won, and admire the delightful details of the hamlet's first-ever LEGO competition.