Solvang's Bakeries Just Took on That LEGO Look

By Alysia Gray Painter

LEGO bricks?

You can find the iconic blocks adding oomph to amazing spaceships, spooky medieval castles, and the landmarks of the world.

And, if you're in the perfect spot, at the ideal time, and the wind(mill) is just right, you might even discover some brick-tastic buildings that look like the sweet bakeries of Solvang.

And that's just what happened in the windmill-laden town over the first weekend of April 2022, a picturesque place that takes pride in its Danish heritage.

LEGO began in Denmark, so it is no surprise that Solvang easily clicks with the beloved bricks. And to help that bond further? The town invited LEGO builders to recreate the bakeries of Solvang, complete with windmills, tables, pretzels, cupcakes, croissants, and confection-loving diners.

See what enchanting entries won, and admire the delightful details of the hamlet's first-ever LEGO competition.

8 photos
1/8
Anna Ferguson-Sparks
Solvang's first LEGO competition took place on April 2 and 3, 2022. The theme? The picturesque bakeries of the wine country town, which is well-known for its Danish heritage, windmills, and delicious pastries. (photos: Anna Ferguson-Sparks)
2/8
Visitors were invited to stop by and watch the process on April 2.
3/8
The awards ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon, April 3.
4/8
Tiny croissants, cupcakes, and coffee cups were featured in the whimsical LEGO sculptures.
5/8
"Taking first place and awarded a $5,000.00 cash prize for his Danish Mill Bakery / windmill / Viking ship scene, was Chris Wight. Wight's creation is now on view at the Danish Mill Bakery, whose owner purchased the winning build after the conclusion of the weekend's competition," shared a Solvang representative.
6/8
These happy pastry pros were the creation of Bill Vollbrecht. The builder received the second-place prize of $2,500.
7/8
The third-place award, and $1000, went to Tiffeny Thompson, who created this lovely line-up of bakeries, with patrons enjoying an alfresco dining scene.
8/8
The fabulous LEGO artworks set against the picturesque real-world backdrop of Solvang? It seems like a merry match, one that will continue when future brick-fun competitions return. Your best bet? Keep your eye on Solvang's social media for future announcements of any LEGO-related happenings, as well as all of the events that grace the city's calendar, from Danish Days to Julefest.

SolvangFamily FunLEGOBakeriesLEGO Bricks

