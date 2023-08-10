Songs, snacks, suds, and starlight add flavor to ‘Brew at the LA Zoo'

What to Know Friday, Aug. 25

$75

The 21-and-up party features music, "pub-style grub," and over 40 breweries and cideries

Sending summer off with a toast can be delightfully done in a number of season-appropriate settings. A sunny patio might be the ideal place, or a flower-filled yard, or even a tailgate gathering.

But the LA Zoo is a classic summer-sender-offer for plenty of Southern Californians, thanks to the foamy fact that the animal park famously throws a brew-themed bash right as the season is winding down.

Brew at the LA Zoo is that beloved bash, and it returns on Friday, Aug. 25 with DJ tunes, "pub-style grub," and, oh yes, so many critters to admire.

As for the "brew" part of the name? Over 40 cideries and breweries will be in the house, and by "house" we mean on the gorgeous grounds of the Griffith Park destination.

Flashback Heart Attack will rock the nostalgic tunes, while The All Vibes Band will perform "electrifying Latin covers."

The food trucks will include Baby's Badass Burgers, Cousin's Maine Lobster, and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

"Wildworks: Illuminating Conservation Stories" by artist Russel Ronat will be the striking art display of the night; look for the pieces to be illuminated as the sun goes down.

"These works of art were created specifically for display in zoo settings to drive conservation efforts and awareness," shares the zoo team. "Each piece highlights the beauty and fragility of species represented at the Zoo, including many that are endangered."

A ticket is $75 and guests should be 21 or older. There's a VIP option, as well as a special designated driver admission.