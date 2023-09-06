Spandex ‘n skates: A roller disco is popping up at Westwood Village's ‘Broxton Nights'

What to Know Broxton Nights in Westwood Village

Saturday, Sept. 9, 5 to 9 p.m.

The monthly event, featuring local artisans, eats, tunes and more, is welcoming the LA Skate Hunnies for an evening devoted to roller disco

Soon, very soon, the outdoor rinks of wintertime, those places of ice and mittens and knitted sweaters and cozy carols, will rule our worlds.

But while we are still in the back-to-school phase, and fall-is-not-here-but-we-are-pretending-it-is time of year, and the stretch that is all about savoring-slightly-cooler-nights, we are looking for skating opportunities that embrace September's warmer charms.

Look to Broxton Nights, in Westwood Village, a monthly happening that features a caboodle of creative makers selling all sorts of interesting wares — think candles, art, and such — and places to buy sips and bites.

Oh yes, and enjoy the month-specific theme. And on Sept. 9, the outlook is very much "Roller Disco," thanks to a playful pop-up that's all about free skating instruction and an appearance by the LA Skate Hunnies.

The Basics of Happy will be on hand for your skate rentals and the mirrorball-y tunes will come courtesy of the Soundbox Truck.

As for the outfit behind all of the vivacious vendors? It's Farm Habit

The Westwood Village Improvement Association is behind the once-a-month gatherings, which all boast a theme.

Stay tuned for what's ahead in October — perhaps something Halloween-y? — and November, two engagements that are already upping the anticipation on the Broxton Nights calendar.