Sparkles and space swirl through ‘Astra Lumina' at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know The spin on seasonal lights sparkles on select nights from Nov. 9 through Dec. 31, 2023

Palos Verdes Peninsula

$29 and up

It's absolutely true that we are currently on a planet in space, but there are certain days, or rather nights, when we long to prance among the stars, cavort in the general vicinity of nebulae, and feel as though we've orbited around a mysterious moon or two.

There are ways to achieve these not-so-farfetched feelings — calling upon a local planetarium or observatory has a way of instantly connecting us with the cosmos — but if you'd like to see some earthly specimens while on your galactic gallivant, you'll want to fly your saucer for Palos Verdes Peninsula.

That's where Astra Lumina, an outdoor illuminated experience, is now in splendid and space-tastic glow. And glow this event shall, on select nights, from Nov. 9 through Dec. 31, 2023.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This "visit from the stars" features several glowing installations, large-scale pieces that have been creatively placed around South Coast Botanic Garden.

The ethereal adventure "(i)nvites stargazers to set off across the garden's celestial pathway to encounter the wonder of the stars and embrace their own human light."

"As the night unfolds, these luminous orbs regenerate, rise, and reunite in the night sky, to shine brighter than ever before."

While lights are centerstage for this spectacular, sounds, too, add flow to the festive moments.

Tickets start at $29 and alighting upon yours, like a craft might touch down upon some distant planet, is recommended.

You won't need a full spacesuit, complete with astronaut's helmet, to visit this wondrous spin on holiday lights but dressing for a cool night in a garden is a great "star"-t to your starry night.