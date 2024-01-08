Splash: ‘World of Color: ONE' to again illuminate Disney California Adventure Park

What to Know "World of Color: ONE" at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim

Beginning Jan. 19, 2024; a theme park ticket and reservation are required

"Hurry Home — A Lunar New Year Celebration" will shimmer ahead of the show from Jan. 23 through Feb. 18

The days are short in January, it is absolutely true, and after the first week concludes, all of the dazzling holiday lights have been extinguished.

We are, in short, in search of shimmer in novel locations, the sorts of night-bright lights that help us weather the wintry doldrums.

But here is some news to give us glow: A glad-hearted source of glimmer and hope is returning in the heart of January, all to help us find some illumination, both literally and in the most spirited and forward-looking sense.

It's "World of Color — ONE" at Disney California Adventure Park, the splashy after-dark spectacular. And spectacular, this spectacular is: Playful projections undulates across massive walls of water, with special effects, music, and a little Disney magic adding to the air of enchantment.

Fog is a misty star of the limited time show and flames, which always elicit an excited reaction, deliver the razzmatazz, but at its heart? "World of Color: ONE" is very much about its moving message and well-told tale, a story filled with "wave-makers" from the Disney canon.

The returning favorite "... tells the powerful story of how a single action — like a drop of water — creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change."

If you enjoy the evening extravaganza from Jan. 23 through Feb. 18, another treat is in store: "Hurry Home — A Lunar New Year Celebration" will delight audiences just ahead of "World of Color: ONE."

A theme park ticket and reservation are required to visit Disney California Adventure Park.